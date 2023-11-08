3 Arrested After Trying To Bribe Police Officer Ksh 1.7 Million

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Tuesday November ,7 arrested three members of the public for allegedly attempting to bribe a police officer.

EACC in a statement on Wednesday said the arrests were made following investigations into a complaint received from a Police Officer in Mombasa.

“EACC has today arrested three members of the public namely Philip Muigai Nduati, Boniface Aggrey Ouma and Isaac Wanaloba Kenyari who attempted to bribe a Police Officer to influence investigations that she was carrying out relating to fraudulent deals at the Mombasa port,” read the statement in part.

The commission disclosed that three wanted to offer an officer Ksh 1.7 million but the officer declined the bribe and reported the matter to EACC.

“The three were processed at EACC Mombasa Offices and booked at Mombasa Central Police Station where they will spend the night pending arraignment tomorrow. They will be charged before the Anti-Corruption Court on Wednesday at 9:00am,” EACC stated.

The Commission also noted that the arrests are a big step in fighting graft in the country and applauded the Police Officer who declined the bribe offer and instead reported the matter to EACC.

“The Commission applauds the Police Officer who declined the bribe offer and instead reported the matter to EACC,” EACC said

“This is what is expected of all public officials when they face such ethical dilemmas,” the commission added.

Also Read: EACC Issues New Update on Oparanya’s Ksh 1.3 Billion Graft Claims