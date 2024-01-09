3 Arrested At DCI Detectives Seize 196 Kgs On Bhang.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested three suspects after being found in position of 196 kilograms on bhang.

In a statement on Tuesday, DCI said the three suspects were arrested at Archers Post in Samburu County.

According to DCI, the trio who have been identified as Isaack Mohammed, Harun Mohammed Galgalo, and Ali Abdikadir Mohammed were intercepted by a multi-agency operation team after police officers discovered the illegal drugs.

“Three suspects have tonight been arrested at Archers Post in Samburu County after they were found trafficking 196kgs of bhang concealed beneath sacks of beans. The driver of KCZ 198E trailer Isaack Mohammed Bakacha, 34, and two other occupants, Harun Mohammed Galgalo and Ali Abdikadir Mohammed aged 20 and 22 respectively were intercepted by a multi-agency operation team, after police K-9 at the roadblock discovered the concealed drug,” DCI’s statement read in part.

The sleuths seized 66 bales of bhang estimated at a street value of Sh5.9 million after a thorough search. The exhibits were secured and the vehicle used by the suspects also detained pending further investigations.

