3 Killed In Gruesome Accident Along Isinya-Kitengela Road

Three people have lost their lives in a fatal road accident along the Isinya-Kitengela Road.

In a statement on Monday, The National Police Service (NPS) said the accident involving a Toyota Matatu and an Isuzu Lorry occurred at 6;40 am on Monday morning at the Kisaju area.

“An accident occurred on 08/01/2024 at about 0640hrs along Isinya/Kitengela road at Kisaju area involving a Toyota Matatu and an Isuzu Lorry,” read the statement in part.

Preliminary investigations by Officers from Isinya Police Station indicate that the driver of the matatu attempted to overtake the stalled lorry but instead lost control and hit the said Lorry on the rear right.

Due to the impact, two unknown female and one male adult passengers died on the spot while other passengers with injuries were rushed by good Samaritans to various hospitals.

Bodies of the deceased were moved to Shalom Hospital Mortuary.

This comes after one person died and several injured in a tragic accident along the Narok-Bomet highway.

The accident which occurred in the Tegero area along Narok-Bomet road involved a Toyota Hiace matatu belonging to Transcar Galaxy Sacco and a Mitsubishi Fuso lorry.

As a result, the matatu driver was fatally injured on the spot while five passengers were seriously injured and eleven passengers were slightly injured. The injured were rushed to Narok County Referral Hospital.

