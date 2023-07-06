3 managers arrested over claims of forcing female employees to undress

A distressing incident at a Limuru-based company has led to the arrest of three senior managers after female employees alleged that they were forced to undress at work.

The incident unfolded when a manager suspected that a used sanitary towel had been improperly disposed of in a bin, prompting the distressing reaction.

The arrested individuals include the Quality Assurance Manager, Human Resource Manager, and HR assistant of the company.

They are currently being questioned by the police and are expected to appear in court to face various charges on Friday.

This disturbing incident is not an isolated case, as investigations have revealed that it was not the first time that a senior manager at the company had subjected female workers to such demeaning treatment.

Witnesses corroborated the claims, stating that multiple female employees were forced to strip naked after the discovery of the used sanitary towel in the wrong disposal bin.

Senator Gloria Orwoba, who was alerted to the incident, expressed her concern and condemnation. She took to her social media platforms to report the incident and call for the implementation of Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) policies in Kenyan institutions to protect the rights and dignity of all stakeholders.

While the company’s management has not provided an official comment on the matter, the police have assured the public that they are actively handling the issue.