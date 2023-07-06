Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

3 managers arrested over claims of forcing female employees to undress

By

Published

11 Kenyans Rescued From Trafficked To Middle East Suspects Arrested
11 Kenyans Rescued From Trafficked To Middle East Suspects Arrested

A distressing incident at a Limuru-based company has led to the arrest of three senior managers after female employees alleged that they were forced to undress at work.

The incident unfolded when a manager suspected that a used sanitary towel had been improperly disposed of in a bin, prompting the distressing reaction.

The arrested individuals include the Quality Assurance Manager, Human Resource Manager, and HR assistant of the company.

They are currently being questioned by the police and are expected to appear in court to face various charges on Friday.

This disturbing incident is not an isolated case, as investigations have revealed that it was not the first time that a senior manager at the company had subjected female workers to such demeaning treatment.

Witnesses corroborated the claims, stating that multiple female employees were forced to strip naked after the discovery of the used sanitary towel in the wrong disposal bin.

Senator Gloria Orwoba, who was alerted to the incident, expressed her concern and condemnation. She took to her social media platforms to report the incident and call for the implementation of Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) policies in Kenyan institutions to protect the rights and dignity of all stakeholders.

While the company’s management has not provided an official comment on the matter, the police have assured the public that they are actively handling the issue.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019