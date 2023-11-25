4 More Wells Fargo Staff Arrested Over Ksh 94.9 Million Heist 

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has apprehended four Wells Fargo staff in connection to the Ksh 94.9 million heist.

“After thorough analysis of forensic evidence, detectives pursuing suspects in the November 6 thievery of over Sh94.9 million while on transit by Wells Fargo staffers have today arrested four more suspected accomplices, all employees of the courier and security company,” DCI said in a statement.

The four who have been indentified as Joel Oyuchi Mweseli -planner, the in charge of drivers Harrison Mugendi Njeru, fleet supervisor Caleb Ouma Okinyi and the in charge of crew commanders Ronald Ouma Oluu are belived to to have conspired with the two prime suspects Daniel Mugetha and Anthony Nduiki who are still at large.

‘Today’s arrest makes eight the total number of suspects so far nabbed in the daring heist, after four others were netted days ago and over Sh9 million recovered in a jerrycan at a house in Roysambu,” DCi stated.

The agency further noted that investigations are still underway to track down the remaining suspects.

“Investigations are still underway to track down the remaining suspects, as those apprehended today cool heels at Capitol Hill Police Station pending arraignment at Milimani Law Courts on Monday 27th,” DCI said.

The main suspects dissapered with the money on November 6, after they sneaked the truck out of the company’s Nairobi offices shortly after the money-box was loaded, leaving behind the police escort car that was waiting to be flagged off.

The two dumped the company vehicle at Dafarm in South C, Nairobi and fled.

