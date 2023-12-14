40 Passengers Injured As 66-Seater Bus Crashes in Londiani

A 66-seater bus was on Thursday morning involved in a grisly accident after it rolled into a ditch along the Muhoroni-Londiani highway, Kericho County.

Kenya Red Cross in a statement said 40 passengers had been evacuated and rushed to Fort Tenan Hospital and Kericho County Refferal hospital for medical attention.

The agency noted that no fatalities have been reported adding that the team was offering psychological support to other passengers who had escaped unhurt.

“40 casualties evacuated to Fort Tenarn Hospital; 4 referred to Kericho County Referral Hospital by County ambulance, and well-wishers. No fatalities reported. Psychosocial Support ongoing by the Red Cross Action Team,” Red Cross stated.

Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Tom Odera noted that the bus was coming from Nairobi and was headed for Busia.

“The driver of the bus says he was trying to avoid hitting a car that was ahead of him after it applied emergency breaks as they drove the stretch,” said Odera.

This comes months after a trailer rammed into roadside shades occupied by traders along the Londiani highway and killed 52 people. Several matatus were damaged beyond recognition during the evening accident.

Transport CS Kipchumba while visiting the scene assured Kenyans that no such tragedy would be witnessed on the busy highway again.

CS Murkomen ordered for the traders to be removed and bumps erected on that section of the highway.

“Unfortunately, all the victims were trading on the roadside market and the others were boarding vehicles at the roadside car park.

“All markets along the road reserve should be relocated. County governments in partnership with the national government through the intergovernmental framework should construct markets off the highways even as KeNHA constructs access roads to the markets.”

According to the National Police Service, 4,026 Kenyans lost their lives in road accidents between January 1, 2023 and December 12, 2023 while 9,795 were seriously injured over the same period.

