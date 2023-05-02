Connect with us

News

46 People Arrested After Tuesday Demos – CS Kindiki

By

Published

20230329 191835

File image of CS Kithure Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced that 46 people were arrested on Tuesday May 2 for disturbing peace in Nyanza and Nairobi Counties during Azimio anti-government protests.  

Kindiki in a statement on Tuesday evening noted that the 46 suspects are linked to robberies and damage of property witnessed during the demos.

“In Nairobi, a PSV Reg. No. KBV362 was burnt to ashes along Ngong Road while a lorry Reg. No. KDH 917Y transporting steel from Mombasa to Kampala was forcibly stopped along The Southern By-Pass and burnt down. Within Eastleigh suburb, Juja Shell Petrol was attacked and robbed of 12 gas cylinders before maliciously damaging fuel pumps and vehicles that were parked at the premises,” Kindiki stated. 

He added, “In parts of Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori within Nyanza Region, riotous mobs interfered with the flow of traffic and damaged windscreens of several motor vehicles by hurling rocks and other crude missiles. A number of private properties were also looted.”

The Interior CS stated that the suspects would be arraigned in court on Wednesday to face the law.

“To ensure the country does not turn into lawlessness, security agencies are fairly instructed to enforce the law firmly and decisively. All criminals irrespective of the political party or group that they support must be neutered before they destroy Kenya,” said Kindiki.

He further said that no violent protests would be allowed across the country. 

“No more violent protests shall be allowed anywhere in Kenya. With or without notices, demonstrations and protests of any type which injure people, security officers, businesses and property shall be prevented at all cost,” Kindiki added.

Also Read: Miguna Goes After Raila Odinga Over Skipping Tuesday Demos

