Ruto Ally’s 2.2 Billion Tax Evasion Case Dropped

Communication Authority (CA) Chairperson Mary Wambui and her daughter Purity Njoki have been acquitted from tax evasion charges by the Nairobi Anti Corruption Court.

Magistrate Felix Kombe in her ruling on Tuesday January 10 dropped the duo’s charges following an earlier application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji seeking to withdraw the case.

DPP Haji’s side requested more time to review a new letter from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in his application.

The prosecution also stated that an out-of-court settlement was being considered as an alternative to resolving the tax dispute.

“The letter by KRA over the substantial progress on the out-of-court settlement is being considered in this regard,” the DPP stated.

Lawyers representing the two, Nelson Havi and Adrian Kamotho did not object to the withdrawal application.

“We are in agreement with the given that this is a matter that should not have reached at the stage…of prosecution…its an anguish she has had to endure a lot of difficulties including denial of certain rights”, said lawyer Kamotho.

The court was informed that, following the successful compounding of offenses on December 6, last year, and subsequent payment of the authority’s fines, the KRA wished to withdraw the matter.

Wambui who was appointed as the Communication Authority Chairperson by President Ruto in December 2022, was accused of evading taxes together with her daughter amounting to Ksh2.2 billion.

The two were facing eight counts of unlawfully omitting taxes between 2014 and 2016.

