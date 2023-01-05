5 Most Trained Police Units in Kenya

Kenya boasts a number of specialized police units that are known for their high level of training and professionalism.

In this article Kdrtv examines five most highly trained police units in Kenya

General Service Unit (GSU) Recce Squad

The GSU Recce Squad is a specialized unit of the Kenyan police force that is responsible for providing personal protection for high-ranking government officials, including the President of Kenya. Members of the GSU Recce Squad undergo extensive training in close protection, marksmanship, and other specialized skills.

Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit

The SWAT Unit is an all female specialized unit of the Kenyan police force that is trained in handling high-risk situations, such as hostage situations, counter-terrorism operations, and crowd control. Members of the SWAT Unit undergo extensive training in tactics, weapons handling, and emergency medical procedures.

Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU)

The ATPU is a specialized unit of the Kenyan police force that is responsible for investigating and preventing terrorist activities in Kenya. Members of the ATPU undergo extensive training in counter-terrorism operations, intelligence gathering, and weapons handling.

Presidential Escort Unit (PEU)

The PEU is a specialized unit of the Kenyan police force that is responsible for providing personal protection for the President of Kenya. Members of the PEU undergo extensive training in close protection, marksmanship, and other specialized skills.

Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU)

The RDU is a specialized unit of the Kenyan police force that is trained in responding to emergencies and providing assistance to other units. Members of the RDU undergo extensive training in emergency response, tactics, and weapons handling.

