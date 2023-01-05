Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

5 Most Trained Police Units in Kenya

By

Published

2cf6212ee682c0c1

Kenya boasts a number of specialized police units that are known for their high level of training and professionalism.

In this article Kdrtv examines five most highly trained police units in Kenya

General Service Unit (GSU) Recce Squad

recce standby

The GSU Recce Squad is a specialized unit of the Kenyan police force that is responsible for providing personal protection for high-ranking government officials, including the President of Kenya. Members of the GSU Recce Squad undergo extensive training in close protection, marksmanship, and other specialized skills.

Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit

Female SWAT 1 1320x740 2

The SWAT Unit is an all female specialized unit of the Kenyan police force that is trained in handling high-risk situations, such as hostage situations, counter-terrorism operations, and crowd control. Members of the SWAT Unit undergo extensive training in tactics, weapons handling, and emergency medical procedures.

Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU)

ATPU SQUAD AFP

The ATPU is a specialized unit of the Kenyan police force that is responsible for investigating and preventing terrorist activities in Kenya. Members of the ATPU undergo extensive training in counter-terrorism operations, intelligence gathering, and weapons handling.

Presidential Escort Unit (PEU)

701d0c2dd7ecd783

The PEU is a specialized unit of the Kenyan police force that is responsible for providing personal protection for the President of Kenya. Members of the PEU undergo extensive training in close protection, marksmanship, and other specialized skills.

Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU)

Screenshot 2023 01 05 11 03 37 15 a23b203fd3aafc6dcb84e438dda678b6

The RDU is a specialized unit of the Kenyan police force that is trained in responding to emergencies and providing assistance to other units. Members of the RDU undergo extensive training in emergency response, tactics, and weapons handling.

Also Read: Meet Five Most Powerful Special Units Within the Kenya Defence Forces

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019