Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

By

Published

Lorry og image
Lorry og image

A driver of a lorry suffered minor injuries after the vehicle he was driving lost control and crashed near Oyugis town in Homa Bay county.

The lorry, which was reportedly brand new, was traveling from Kisumu towards Oyugis when the accident occurred.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a bodaboda rider before crashing into two shops by the side of the road.

Residents who witnessed the incident praised their lucky stars for escaping the accident unscathed.

One witness, Felix Okoth, who had just returned to Oyugis from his place of work in Kericho, said that the lorry almost hit him. Another witness said that a child standing near one of the shops managed to escape by a whisker after dodging the lorry.

Police from Oyugis were quick to arrive at the scene of the accident and towed the vehicle away. The bodaboda rider was rushed to a nearby clinic for treatment.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019