A driver of a lorry suffered minor injuries after the vehicle he was driving lost control and crashed near Oyugis town in Homa Bay county.

The lorry, which was reportedly brand new, was traveling from Kisumu towards Oyugis when the accident occurred.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a bodaboda rider before crashing into two shops by the side of the road.

Residents who witnessed the incident praised their lucky stars for escaping the accident unscathed.

One witness, Felix Okoth, who had just returned to Oyugis from his place of work in Kericho, said that the lorry almost hit him. Another witness said that a child standing near one of the shops managed to escape by a whisker after dodging the lorry.

Police from Oyugis were quick to arrive at the scene of the accident and towed the vehicle away. The bodaboda rider was rushed to a nearby clinic for treatment.