Kindiki blasts Raila over threat to storm DCI headquarters

The Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki, has expressed his disappointment over Raila Odinga’s attempt to force himself into the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters, while his predecessor, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, was being questioned.

Kindiki emphasized that all government offices, particularly security establishments, must be respected and that the action taken by Odinga was unlawful.

The Cabinet Secretary has directed that all stations be protected from intimidation and threats by the public. Kindiki warned that any person, regardless of their status in society, who attempts to illegally access security establishments will be dealt with ruthlessly, firmly, and decisively.

In response to the lengthy questioning of Dr. Matiang’i, Kindiki has announced new legislation aimed at reducing the time taken to interrogate individuals under investigation. The new law will apply to all people being investigated, irrespective of their rank and status in society.

Odinga was recently denied entry into the DCI headquarters, with detectives blocking him and his supporters from accessing the premises. He demanded to know why he was being denied entry into a public office, causing him to threaten to create problems if he was not granted access.