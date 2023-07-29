A fundraiser organized by the Azimio coalition leadership to aid victims of recent anti-government protests has been met with criticism from Parliamentary Service Commission member Johnson Muthama.

He has labeled the event as hypocritical, arguing that the same leaders should also take responsibility for compensating victims and families affected by violence in past years.

In a statement, Johnson Muthama expressed his concerns, stating that while it is essential to help the current victims, the leadership should not overlook those who lost their lives or were injured in the past 10 years.

He emphasized that many families are still seeking justice for the tragedies that occurred in 2013 and 2017, and compensating them should be part of any genuine effort to address the consequences of violence.

During an interdenominational prayer gathering in Karen, the Azimio coalition announced its intention to raise funds to support the victims of recent protests and their families. The event saw an impressive contribution of over Sh4 million towards this cause.

Azimio coalition leaders have alleged that there were 50 deaths and numerous injuries during the demonstrations.

However, the government, through Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, has refuted claims of police involvement in extrajudicial killings during the efforts to quell the protests.

Kindiki vehemently denied any accusations of excessive use of force by the anti-riot police

. He described such claims as malicious and false, aimed at distorting public opinion regarding the violence that erupted in some parts of the country during the protests.