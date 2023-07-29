KDF Announces Mass Recruitment; How to Apply

The Ministry of Defence has recently announced an exciting recruitment opportunity at the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), inviting young and enthusiastic individuals to join its esteemed ranks.

The recruitment team will be conducting the process for various roles, including General Service Officers (GSO) Cadets, regular and Graduate degree holders, specialist officers, General Duty Recruits, Tradesmen/women, and Defence Forces Constables.

For Specialist Officers and tradesmen/women positions, candidates should possess a minimum of two years of practical experience in their respective fields of specialization.

This requirement ensures that individuals with valuable expertise and skills contribute to the diverse capabilities of the KDF.

The recruitment process will be held at designated centres between August and September, providing potential candidates with ample opportunities to showcase their abilities.

The openings include positions for General Service Officers (GSOs), Cadets, General Service Officer Cadets-graduate degree holders, General Duty Recruits, and Defence Forces Constables.

To be eligible for these roles, candidates must be between 18 and 26 years of age. However, Specialist Officers and Tradesmen/women should not exceed 30 years of age.

Aspiring female candidates should not be pregnant at the time of recruitment, ensuring their safety and readiness for training.

For the Specialist Officers and Tradesmen/women positions, applications must be submitted online through the KDF website by the deadline of August 20, 2023.

Shortlisted candidates will receive notifications through the print media between September 17 and 24, 2023, informing them about the next steps in the selection process.

Physical fitness is a crucial aspect of KDF recruitment, and candidates must meet specific requirements. The minimum height for men is 1.60 meters (5ft 3in) and for women, it is 1.52 meters (5ft).

Moreover, the minimum weight for men is 54.55 kg, while for women, it is 50.00 kg. These standards ensure that recruits possess the physical stamina and strength necessary for their roles within the forces.