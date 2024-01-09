Connect with us

News

8 Injured in Nakuru-Nairobi Highway Accident

Eight passengers were on Tuesday injured after a matatu they were in was involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

In a statement via X St John’s Ambulance noted that the students going back to school were among the injured passengers.

According to St John’s Ambulance, the Tuesday accident happened when a lorry collided with a 14-seater matatu causing it to veer off the road.

The injured were rushed to St. Peter’s Orthopedic Hospital, Lari Level 4 Hospital and Kijabe Mission Hospital for medical attention.

“8 passengers, among them students on their journey back to school have been injured following a road accident at Nyambari area near Lari along the Nairobi Nakuru Highway when Lorry collided with a 14 seater Matatu they were travelling in. The Injured have been rushed to hospital,” St John’s Ambulance stated.

The incident comes hours after 15 people died in an accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway on Tuesday morning.

The National Police Service (NPS) in a statement said the crash involving a Classic Kings bus and North Ways Shuttle occurred at around 2:45 am.

“15 people have died in a road traffic crash this night of 9/1/2024 at about  0245 hrs at Twin Bridge area along Nakuru- Eldoret,  involving a bus belonging to Classic Kings of Congo and North Ways Shuttle Toyota matatu,” the statement read in part.

NTSA on Monday advised PSVs to ensure their vehicles are in good condition for each trip to avoid malfunctioning on the road ahead of school opening.

Also Read: 15 People Killed In Grisly Road Accident Along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

