Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

8 Suspects in Usd 439 Trillion Mega Fraud Arrested In Nairobi

By

Published

1 1700119148

DCI’s Operations Support Unit detectives have nabbed eight suspects in a USD 439 trillion mega fraud targeting two foreign businessmen from the Netherlands.

In a statement on Wednesday, DCI said they conducted an operation at a warehouse located in Nairobi where several boxes stashed with fake US dollars, suspected stolen jungle fatigues for APS officers, military boots, customs reflector jackets among other recoveries were seized.

“In this orchestrated fraudulent scheme, the foreigners were contacted through a WhatsApp call by a number registered in the name ‘Canopy Shield Agencies’, by a caller who informed them that their consignment of 40 pallets had been held at the Kenya Customs Warehouse pending duty fee payment of USD 36,000,” DCI stated. 

According to the agency the foreign nationals landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) hoping to clear the required duty fee at once.

“Allegedly, the complainants had entered into a cash-on-transit deal involving USD 439 trillion destined for Dubai from the Central Bank of Togo. The caller who posed as a customs officer convinced the complainants that the first batch of 40 pallets contained USD 4 billion and that they were being flown through Kenya to facilitate their clearance and smooth entry to Dubai,” DCI said.

Unbeknownst to the fraudsters that detectives had gotten wind of the ongoings, a contact person led the two foreigners at the warehouse where the purported consignment was being held.

The DCU detectives then stormed the eight suspects as they got busy around the warehouse convincing their targets to part with the USD 36,000.

The eight include; Moses Otieno, Peter Aura, Brian Waweru, John Kalombo, Peter Kisanya, Noah Ouma, Charity Njeri and Mercy Cheptoo.

Also Read: DCI Arrests Robbery Suspect Shot By His Accomplices

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020