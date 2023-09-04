Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Activists Protest In Nairobi Amidst The Africa Climate Summit.

By

Published

QagWZNCCk8cHrj6PyLSqqRAl9STZS69mlE3qA9QC

Hundreds of activists from across Africa on Monday demonstrated peacefully against the inaugural Africa Climate Summit on Monday happening at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

The protesters were carrying placards that read “less talk, more action,” the activists marched from Nyayo Stadium to Green Park Bus Terminus, where they met for the “Africa People’s Climate Assembly.” They claim the Africa Climate Summit lacks legitimacy and shows no sign of solving the genuine and rising climate issue.

According to Ikal Ang’elei, a Turkana indigenous activist, the policies advocated at the Africa Climate Summit will continue to plunder African resources while consolidating power and money in the hands of a few wealthy individuals. According to Ang’elei, Africa produces 4% of climate crises yet bears the brunt of environmental changes.

“We want a radical shift in how climate change is being addressed. The Summit is one thing but they are made elsewhere. Those responsible for climate change are not adequately financing mitigation measures. We are not begging, we are demanding,” she said.

The Africa People’s Climate Assembly aims to provide an inclusive platform for civil society organizations, grassroots movements, indigenous communities, artists, youth activists, academics, think tanks and other stakeholders to collaborate, share knowledge, and propose actionable transformational solutions for climate-compatible development in Africa. 

“The focus will be on African people’s agency and the vast possibilities at hand to achieve an inclusive and prosperous Africa,” Ang’elei added. 

The assembly, which will also take place on Tuesday, will include a People’s Climate Concert and a cultural evening vigil to remember victims of climate disasters and climate activists, as well as a reminder of the urgent need to prioritize climate action. 

President William Ruto was the guest speaker at this event. He called on African leaders to work in unity so as to come up with better policies in regard to climate change. 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020