Adan Keynan Explains Why Jubilee Wants To Exit Azimio

Eldas MP Adan Keynan has explained why the Jubilee party has been so steadfast in its decision to leave the Azimio One Kenya coalition and join the ruling Kenya Kwanza.

Speaking on Tuesday during Citizen TV’s Day Break Show, Keynan claimed the party has been ignored in Azimio affairs, including deliberating on important issues.

He argued that the former ruling party has been living a long con game and has already given notice to the Registrar of Political Parties to exit the Raila Odinga-led coalition.

“We were not party to the arrangement that led to the formation of that coalition, it was done by the leaders then. But I think we were duped…we were actually conned as Jubilee the same way Mudavadi and Wetangula were conned, history repeats itself,” said Keynan

He added, “All our positions were taken by your party. Jubilee is the second-largest party in the opposition. We ought to have either the minority leader, the minority whip, or the deputy minority leader.”

Keynan went on to say that the Jubilee Party does not subscribe to Azimio’s ideologies including demonstrations.

“Jubilee has refused and will continue to refuse to be party to maandamano that are tailor-made for the destruction of the property and lives of Kenyans,” he said.

The former ruling party has been marred with wrangles between Jeremiah Kioni and Kanini Kega factions.

The High Court in July issued a staying order prohibiting an order made by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) okaying Kioni’s suspension from the party.

Kioni had been expelled from the party alongside David Murathe.

