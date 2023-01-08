Connect with us

News

Aden Duale Told to Sell His Camels Over Insercurity in Mwingi North

By

Published

unnamed 26

Mwingi North MP Paul Nzegu. Image Courtesy

Mwingi North Member of Parliament Paul Nzengu has slammed Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale over being reluctant in fighting banditry in his constituency.

Speaking on Sunday, January 8 Kaningo market, Nzegu told the former Garissa Township MP to drive away all his camels from Kitui or sell them.

The Wiper MP also accused the Kenya Kwanza government of punishing its own people by allowing clashes between camel herders and farmers in Kitui to continue.

“A countless number of lives have been lost. People fled their homes for fear of attacks on their own land and farm produce destroyed. Is the government eating its own people?”

“If it is so hard for the government to enhance peace among locals, then we will completely cut off any relationship with the herders because they have proven stubborn,” the Wiper MP warned.

0fgjhs4ib0pgeg76j

File Image of CS Aden Duale

His remarks were echoed by Tseikuru Ward Representative Kimanzi Muange who narrated how bandits have been terrorizing the area since he was young.

“Since I was months old, am now a senior citizen and a leader, and we are still running away from our land. Our people are still being killed,” Muange lamented.

“We are tired and angry! Are we in North Eastern or in Kitui? Where is the government?” The legislator remarked.

