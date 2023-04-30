AFC to battle Homeboyz in Mozzart Bet Cup semis

Former champions AFC Leopards and Kakamega Homeboyz have advanced to the semi-finals of the Mozzart Bet Cup with dominant victories over Bandari and Kariobangi Sharks, respectively.

Both quarter-final matches were played at the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani in Nairobi. AFC Leopards, the 2017 champions, beat 2019 winners Bandari 3-0, with Jaffari Owiti opening the scoring in the eighth minute.

An own goal from Bandari’s Keagan Ndemi and a strike from Victor Omune in the 19th and 22nd minute, respectively, sealed the victory for AFC Leopards.

On the other hand, Homeboyz hammered 2018 champions Kariobangi Sharks 6-1, with goals from Felicien Okanda, Hillary Otieno, Ambrose Sifuna, Vincent Ogolla and an own goal from Sharks’ Kevin Luke.

The loss extended Kariobangi Sharks’ winless run against Homeboyz in all competitions to six matches.

AFC Leopards will face Homeboyz in the semi-finals in May, while Tusker booked Ulinzi Stars in the other semi-final after winning their matches on Saturday.

Tusker defeated KCB 2-0, while Ulinzi Stars overcame Sofapaka 5-4 in post-match penalties after drawing 1-1.

The Mozzart Bet Cup winner will represent Kenya in the CAF Confederation Cup.