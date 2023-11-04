Affordable Housing Project Is A Scam – UDA Senator

Marsabit Senator Chute Mohamed has poked holes in the Kenya Kwanza government’s Affordable Housing Project describing it as a fraud.

Speaking at the flour of the house on Mohamed wondered why the government is giving land for the project free of charge yet the final product is sold to Kenyans.

According to Chute, the cost of purchasing a unit from the affordable housing project is more than the market value.

“Speaker, this issue of Affordable Housing is a scam. If you look at the government giving land for free, the same government is giving tax-free building materials, same government is giving value added taxes free, and also transferring that land free of charge.

“I don’t know what kind of calculation they are making. You give free government land, which is public land to an individual and then that individual builds properties at an unaffordable price, commercial price?” he posed.

The UDA senator called on President William Ruto to call off the programme saying it is a scandal in the making.

“If the President can hear me, he should stop all developments purported as being Affordable Housing. There is nothing like Affordable. These are crooks, thieves and a calculated move to steal from this country,” Chute said.

“Why am I saying this deal is crooked? Because why should the land owners who are Kenyans be given 10 per cent while the developer gets 90 per cent?”

The Senator made the remarks after a petition was submitted by Mombasa locals who were concerned about an affordable housing project.

Chule stated that when the Mombasa affordable housing project was completed, it was sold at a high price compared to market value, despite the fact that the government provided land for its construction.

