Africa Rise Up Echoes rent the Air at the just Concluded 60 Years Celebration Anniversary

KDRTV News Chicago- The African Diaspora living in North and South America and Representatives from Asia and Europe congregated at the prestigious Loyola University located in Illinois’s city of Chicago to commemorate Africa Day 2023 and the 60th Anniversary celebration.

The celebration was organized by the African Diaspora 6th Region Association of Illinois (ADSRA), in collaboration with the Africa Global Chamber of Commerce (AGCC), Africa Group of the Consular Corps of Chicago, the Chicago City Council of 49th Ward, and Loyola University Chicago.

The President of the Africa Global Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Olivier Kamanzi was the Co-host of the event and by extension the Chair of the committee that organized the event which brought together so many African Diaspora who managed to travel to Chicago for the event.

Mr. Olivier Kamanzi urged the Africa Diaspora to pull in one direction and utilize their God-given talents to eradicate poverty and any suffering in Africa through innovation because with a unity of purpose comes a winning formula for the whole continent. He went further and challenged the African Union to consider removing travel visas for the natives and also introduce incentives for Diaspora returnees who want to invest in the continent which will encourage them to do business in their motherland.

On the political landscape, Mr. Kamanzi urged the political class to respect the rule of law and fight ethnic chauvinism and corruption which is still rampant in Africa and has really hampered development and investment opportunities across the continent.

The event was graced by H.E Ambassador Hilda Mafudze, the African Union Ambassador to the United States, who urged the Africa Diaspora across the globe to not only support Africa by remitting money but to come back and use their resources to start industries and businesses that can spur economic growth on the continent. She went further to encourage Medical professionals and Engineers to give back their expertise and technology in modernizing Africa.

Ambassador Mafudze also challenged the African Diaspora to participate in political, social, and humanitarian space because through that the Diaspora voice will be heard loud and clear as their impact will not only challenge the status quo but also challenge those in power to listen to the voice of reason and learn from them wherever necessary.

Illinois Board Cook County Commissioner of 6th District Donna Miller said, “I am so excited to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Africa Day! Africa Day is an annual celebration of the achievements and potential of the African continent and a day when the people of Africa celebrate their identity and common purpose to unite, foster peace, and improve the livelihoods of all across the continent and beyond.

This message of unity is one I believe in wholeheartedly because Cook County draws strength from its diversity, and working together in unison to enhance that strength helps ensure all our residents have the chance to reach their full potential.” Honorable Dr. Harriet Lewis, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Cabo Verde, said, “Africa Day is a moment of reflection and celebration of the collective struggle, liberation, and innovation of all people of African descent globally.” Rev. Dr. Jho Roni, Member of ADSRA and President of MinistryOne Chicago born, stated, “Every epoch, something happens. Africa Day 23 – 60th Anniversary is the ‘Coming Home’ of God’s people worldwide

The day is recognized each year globally on May 25th. This year Africa celebrates the 60th Anniversary of the establishment Organisation of African Unity (OAU) on May 25, 1963, now African Union (AU).

Mrs. Eunice Mina Escobar, Vice Chairwoman of ADSRA, an American-Colombia born, said, “To me, this encounter with the African Union, not only means a connection with my root, with my family, with my ancestors, but a connection with the Origin of civilization. I am humbled to serve this wonderful organization connecting the Africa Diaspora.” “Africa has come a long way against all adversity, and it should be proud of itself. However, it still has a long way to go. Together we can make it. If we want to run fast, we run alone; if we want to run far, we run together (African proverb).

Africa’s success will depend on how strong its union is.” said Dr. Jeanine Ntihirageza, Professor at the College of Arts and Sciences, Northeastern Illinois University, born in Burundi. Dr. Aissetu B. Ibrahima, Assistant Professor at Northeastern University and Ethiopian born, said, “We need to acknowledge that African history transcends enslavement and colonialism. We need to discover and re-discover who we are, tap into our grit, stamina, and innovation, and strengthen our roots. Our African roots. We need to rewrite our history. As the saying goes, “Until the lion tells his side of the story, the tale of the hunt will always glorify the hunter.” No matter what happened and how it happened, we are still here. We are sharing our wisdom, spreading joy and light!”.

“African Day is a time to reflect on the rich history of mother Africa, its people, cultures, music, and lifestyles. The victories, pains, and sufferings of the African people over the last 400 years should be discussed in all educational institutions, in the movies, and other areas of discussions,” said Ephraim Martin, American-Jamaican-born, President of Martin’s International and Founder of African/Caribbean International Festival of Life (IFOL)

The celebration theme was “Building Africa We Want (Agenda 2063): Celebrating 60th Anniversary & Leveraging the African Diaspora”. The purpose of this event was to highlight the importance of Africa and its contributions to the community of nations, the responsibility and contribution of the African Diaspora in the Sixth Region to build Africa We Want – Agenda 2063 Africa’s blueprint and master plan for transforming Africa into the global powerhouse of the future. Africa Day will create a platform for exchanging ideas, establishing partnerships, and showcasing Africa as an open continent for peace and unity, business, and culture exchanges.