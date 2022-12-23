Connect with us

News

Ahmednasir Abdulahi Calls Out President Ruto Over Neglecting LGTBQ Society

Ahmednassir Abdulahi

City lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi on Friday turned to Twitter to criticize President William Ruto for the lack of LGBTQ representation in his administration.

Abdullahi compared President William Ruto’s lack of LGBTQ members in his government to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s inclusion of five LGBTQ individuals in his cabinet and over 12 top officials in the State House and Office of the President.

“H.E William Ruto must be called out for excluding members of the LBGTQ from his govt. Contrast this with Uhuru’s commendable policy. Uhuru’s cabinet had 5 LBGTQ members & over 12 senior staff in State House/Office of the President. President Ruto has ZER0…YES ZERO!,” Ahmednasir tweeted.

President Ruto had on September during an interview with CNN stated that he respects everyone and their beliefs, adding that the same should be said for those who hold opposing beliefs.

“We have Kenyan law, we have Kenyan constitution, we have our tradition, customs; we will continue to respect other people’s customs as they respect our customs and traditions,” he said.

“We also have what we believe in and we expect to be respected for that too,” he added. 

In an interview with the same international media outlet about Kenya’s stance on homosexuals, former President Uhuru Kenyatta declared that he would refrain from engaging on a matter of little importance to Kenyans.

“I want to be very clear, I will not engage in any subject that is not of any major importance to the people and the Republic of Kenya. This is not an issue of human rights, this is an issue of society, of our own base as a culture as a people regardless of which society you come from.” 

