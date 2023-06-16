Connect with us

News

Ahmednasir Explains 5 Reasons Why Kenyans Are Against Ruto’s Finance Bill 

By

Published

cpulgbwfsz7dknu85f2d21cb2ba2b

File image of Ahmednassir Abdulahi

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdulahi has opined that Many Kenyans are against the Finance Bill because President William Ruto has lost touch with ordinary citizens who propelled him to power. 

In a statement via Twitter on Friday June 16, Ahmednassir the Bill has not been rejected because all its proposals are bad ideas.

“The resistance to the Finance Bill, the punitive taxation it embodies and the Bolshevik like ideas of soviet housing it embraces wasn’t because all these are perse bad ideas or H.E Ruto’s Govt is out of touch with the needs of the hustler. The resistance was more fundamental,” he stated. 

The senior counsel noted that the country has maintained the status quo, despite President Ruto having heavily campaigned against it in last year’s general election. 

“The resistance was because H.E Ruto has refused to address the emptying of public coffers by the Uhuru Admin,  H.E Ruto has not implemented one single reform especially in the justice and law and order, The state of the country is same as he vigorously campaigned against, decay and decomposition of important institutions like the judiciary isn’t addressed,” said Ahmednasir. 

He added, “Parliament is no longer the “people’s representative.” No meaningful debate, oversight, or legislation is going on there.”

Ahmednassir went on to urge President Ruto to explain to Kenyans how he will punish corrupt individuals. 

“Fine, parliament has now given President Ruto his budget as he wanted. Let him tell Kenyans how those who steal from us will be punished. Let him tell us those who stole from us will be punished. Tax collection is fine… but Kenyans need accountability…every shilling,” he stated. 

Also Read: Esther Passaris Speaks On Reports Of Dumping Azimio, Explains Why She Voted For Finance Bill

