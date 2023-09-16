Ahmednasir Goes after CS Kuria Over Fuel Prices Remarks 

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has faulted Trade CS Moses Kuria over ridiculing Kenyans on the issue of high fuel prices.

In a statement on Saturday September 16 on his X account Ahmednassir said it was wrong for Kuria to ridicule Kenyans when the cost of living is up and most people are struggling.

“The average Kenyan is really struggling! These are truly hard times! And I really don’t get why H.E Ruto’s employees are laughing and ridiculing the poor,” Ahmednasir said.

The vocal lawyer termed the action as heartless gloating, and questioned whether Kenya Kwanza leaders have empathy.

“I just don’t get this heartless gloating! Where is empathy for the poor…the downtrodden? Ahmednasir posed.

CS Kuria on Friday linked the high cost of fuel in Kenya to climate change adding that the by February 2024, Petrol will cost Sh260.

“I repeat. Petrol will be Sh260 by February. El Nino is coming in three weeks which will last till March,” Kuria said.

While Justifying his words, Kuria noted that competent leaders should speak the truth as it is.

“These are global and climate change driven. Responsible leaders ought to tell the truth to prepare the people. You can throw stones at me all you want,” Kuria added.

In the latest review, EPRA did not apply any stabilization plan to keep the prices of fuel at the prevailing rate.

“The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 4.80% from US$739.21 per cubic metre in July 2023 to US$774.67 per cubic metre in August 2023; Diesel increased by 12.52% from US$701.99 per cubic metre to US$789.89 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 19.79% from US$690.58 per cubic metre to US$827.26 per cubic metre,” Epra announced on Thursday.