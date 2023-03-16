Ahmednassir Slams Kingi Senate Crisis 

Senior Counsel Ahmednassir Abdulahi has castigated Senate Speaker Amason Kingi for being hesitant in allowing Azimio to change their Senate leadership.

Ahmednasir in a Tweet on Thursday March 16, told the Speaker to stop playing hide and seek and instead allow new Azimio Senate leaders to take their seats.

“Some things are plainly silly…if azimio’s leadership changes their minority whip, why should the Senate leadership play a senseless game of hide and seek and forestall the inevitable? Allow Senator @ledamalekina to take his rightful seat as the minority whip,” said Ahmednassir.

Kingi on Wednesday continued to play hardball over recognition of the changes in Azimio House leadership.

A majority of the Azimio allied senators complained the leadership changes row was eating into their crucial time and continues to paralyze important business of the House.

“The Senate of the Republic of Kenya We’re losing this house on a daily basis …. I am sad!” Said Ledama Olekina.

In the proposed Senate leadership changes Azimio wants Narok Senator Ledama Olekina to replace Isiolo’s Fatuma Dullo as Whip while Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna takes the role of the Deputy Leader of Minority.

Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo and his Kitui colleague Enoch Wambua are to retain their positions as Leader of the Minority and Deputy Leader of the Minority, respectively.

Azimio senators have been boycotting plenary sittings for the past three weeks and maintained they will continue disrupting business in the Senate until Speaker Kingi agrees to ratify their changes.

