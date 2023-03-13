Ahmednassir Slams Politicians Calling For Ruto-Raila Talks 

Senior Counsel Ahmednassir Abdulahi has called out politicians who are calling for talks between President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

In an update via Twitter on Sunday March 12 Ahmednassir stated that there is nothing the two leaders can discuss.

“I really don’t get those calling for dialogue between President William Ruto and Hon Raila Odinga. What will they talk about…the weather? Arsenal winning the Premier League? A young lady using the “F” word against Jakakimba? Or DJ Fatxo and his 3rd rate Kampala trained lawyer?” Ahmednasir said.

His remarks come after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja claimed that President Ruto’s allies are pushing him to maintain a hard stand when dealing with Azimio.

“However, there are other leaders who are trying to become hardliners, to tell the president not to reach out.

“The politics of exclusion is not the politics of Kenya Kwanza. Kenya Kwanza’s politics is politics of inclusion and I know that is what the president stands for,” he remarked.

Sakaja explained that the economy is performing poorly and protests from the opposition will further hurt Kenyans.

“There is nothing that can’t be sorted after talks… Let’s not plunge the country into a crisis. It is very easy to destroy but not build.

“The economy is tough and people are struggling and when we are picking up I think its time we talk and think of other ways because we are one country,” he said.

A section of Luo elders have also asked Raila Odinga to reach out to President Ruto for talks.

