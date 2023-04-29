Ahmednassir’s Advice To General Ogolla After Being Appointed Kenya’s CDF

Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi has urged the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Ogolla to move KDF soldiers who are in ministries back to barracks.

The Senior Council in a Tweet on Saturday, April 29, also asked Gen Ogolla to cancel all tenders that were given to top Generals during Uhuru’s regime.

Congratulations Gen Francis Ogolla on your appointment as Kenya’s new CDF. You deserve it. Please take 3 pieces of advice from me. Return your boys/girls embedded in ministries back to the barracks. Cancel all the tenders issued to top Generals by Uhuru especially the surveillance one,” said Ahmednassir.

The city lawyer advised Gen Ogolla to stop the culture of general tenderpreneurs noting that President Ruto is not insecure to buy loyalty from the generals.

“Stop the Culture of General Tenderpreneurs. H.E William Ruto isn’t insecure to buy loyalty of your Generals with lucrative tenders,” he stated.

Ahmednassir also advised Ogolla to have an eye on history, noting that only two former generals have made history in the Kenyan Military.

“Only two of your predecessors were serious 4 star Generals. Mohamud Mohamed and Daudi Tonge. History has little to say about the rest…Joseph Kibwana, Jeremiah Kiangi, Julius Karangi (Gen Mwaniki was more deserving but the Nyeri Mafia played him) and Samson Mwathethe( Uhuru’s occasional driver)…General…make a name and let history record your achievements,” he further stated.

General Ogolla was on Friday appointed by President Ruto to replace General Kibochi who reached the mandatory retirement age.

Ogolla will be deputized by Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi who previously served as the Vice-Chancellor, of National Defence University-Kenya.

Also Read: