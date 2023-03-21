Connect with us

Amount of Millions Githu Muigai Is Set To Pocket For 2022 Presidential Petition

File image of former AG Githu Muigai

A law firm associated with former Attorney General Professor Githu Muigai is set to pocket a whopping Ksh 567 million from the 2022 presidential petition legal fees. 

Muigai was the lead counsel of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission in the petition.

Mohamed Muigai LLP advocates law firm, will take home Ksh 34.8 million from IEBC as legal fees.

According to a report tabled at Parliament, a total of 28 law firms were hired by IEBC during the petition at the Supreme Court. 

IEBC owes Ksh 20.9 million to Murugu, Rigoro and Company Advocates, Garane and Somane Advocates, SM Kilonzo Associates, Mukele Moni and Company Advocates and Mutubwa Law.

JK Kibicho and Company Advocates, Wekesa and Simiyu Advocates, Tiego and Company Advocates, G and A Advocates LLP and Manyonge Wanyama and Associates Advocates are also owed the same amount by the electoral commission. 

Law firms that will each be paid Sh17.4 million include Hassan Mutembei and Company Advocates, Sagana Biriq Advocates, Muchemi and Company Advocates, Omiti and Bush Advocates LLP, Kang’ethe Mola and Company Advocates, Ng’etich, Chiira and Associates Advocates, Samba and Odeck and Mulama Company Advocates.

Senior Counsels Abdikadir Hussein Mohamed and Kamau Karori of IKM Advocates set to pocket Ksh 26.7 million each. 

During the petition Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga had challenged the poll outcome of the 2022 presidential election that saw William Ruto announced as President. 

Chief Justice Martha Koome and other six Supreme Court judges unanimously upheld President Ruto’s victory and threw out Raila’s petition. 

Also Read: Shocking Amount of Money IEBC Will Use to Defend William Ruto’s victory at the Supreme Court

