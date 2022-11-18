Connect with us

Amount of Money EALA MPs Will Earn as Salary

Winnie Odinga

The National Assembly and Senate on Thursday elected nine individuals to represent Kenya in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The nine include Zipporah Kering, Hassan Omar, Mwangi Maina, Dekow Falhada, and David Sankok from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Kennedy Kalonzo, Winnie Odinga, Suleiman Shabal and Kanini Kega from Azimio camp.

The EALA MPs would get substantial perks and allowances, just like Kenyan parliamentarians in both the Senate and the National Assembly.

The MPs will be paid a monthly gross salary of Ksh1.4 million, including allowances. Their gross remuneration is slightly more than that of Kenyan MPs, who earn around Ksh1 million.

DSC 0036

The EALA MPs will also be entitled to a high-end vehicle, which the country is obliged to give.

While discharging their mandate, the MPs will be required to move here or there meaning that they will be entitled to some allowances.

Each member state is required by EALA rules to make a contribution of more than Ksh840 million to help the assembly run.

There are 45 EALA Members who are indirectly elected by their various National Assemblies for a five-year tenure.

Their job is to talk about everything related to the community and make suggestions to the council about how the treaty should be carried out.

During their service, they can also be on committees set up by EALA for accounts, agriculture, tourism, legal, regional affairs, trade, and investments.

