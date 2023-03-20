Angry Raila Speaks After Winnie Odinga’s Car Was Allegedly Shot At By Police

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has condemned an attack on his daughter Winnie Odinga’s car during the anti-government protests on Monday.

Speaking in Mathare, the former Prime Minister claimed that police officers shot at Winnie’s vehicle.

“This illegitimate regime has consistently shown animosity towards my daughter Winnie, and today they wasted no time in attacking her vehicle,” Raila said.

The ODM leader stated that he would not relent in holding the Kenya Kwanza government accountable.

“Such shameful conduct should not be tolerated, but we refuse to be intimidated. Ruto and his team should be ashamed of themselves,” he said.

Winnie was part of the Azimio convoy that traversed Nairobi and its environs to condemn alleged Kenya Kwanza excesses.

The EALA MP earlier stated that her electronics were hacked by the government ahead of the protests.

“All electronics hacked! All completely unusable, all dead! Meet me in the streets! “ the MP stated.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had previously asked the ODM leader to allow his children to lead the demonstrations that the opposition is calling for.

“Those who want our children to go to the streets have organized for their children to go to EALA in Arusha. If he wants street protests it is okay. But for them to take place, let your daughter, son come from Arusha and physically lead the demonstrations and the rest of the Kenyans can follow,” Gachagua said.

His sentiments were echoed by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa who stated that he wishes to see the former Premier protesting alongside his children.

“Bring your children whom you have taken to EALA and those who are at home to the protests you wish to stage,” he said.

