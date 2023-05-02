Connect with us

News

Angry Residents Storm Pastor Mackenzie’s Home in Malindi

By

Published

Mackenzie og image

File image of Paul Mackenzie

A group of angry residents on Monday, May 1, stormed the residence of embattled Pastor Paul MacKenzie in Malindi.

The locals drawn from the Furunzi area forced their way into the home by bringing down a perimeter wall, just minutes after the police and Mackenzie visited the crime scene. 

The residents vandalized the property, a few minutes after 7 p.m., after police safely evacuated the controversial pastor from his home.

At the time, sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) ransacked the home, recovering books and desktop computers suspected of containing radicalization materials.

Residents who had surrounded the residence for most of the day stormed the premises immediately after police personnel left the site. They also demolished buildings and cut down banana and coconut trees. 

The police were forced to lobbteargass to disperse the enraged youths.

The mob was allegedly baying for MacKenzie’s blood after he allegedly let them down following the uncovering of his suspected Shakahola forest farm.

MacKenzie is accused of duping his followers into fasting to death in order to “meet Jesus.”

More than 100 bodies have been exhumed from the Shakahola forest so far.

An autopsy performed on several of the corpses on Monday, May 1, by government pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed that a number of them were possibly murdered.

“Generally, most of them had features of starvation. We saw individuals who had no food in the stomach, and the layer of fat was small in the stomach, but their liver was fatty, indicating starvation. 

“Two of them had cyanosis- a bluish discolouration of fingernails and by inference, we can confirm that it was caused by asphyxiation,” the pathologist stated.

Also Read: Pastor Ezekiel Denies Links With Pastor Paul Mackenzie

In this article:
