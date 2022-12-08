Another IEBC Commissioner Resigns

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioner Francis Wanderi has resigned.
He is the third commissioner to resign after Justus Nyang’aya and Vice Chair Juliana Cherera.
In his resignation letter to President William Ruto, Wanderi stated that he decided to quit the electoral body over what he termed as a predetermined fate in the process of evaluating their suitability to hold office conducted by the tribunal.
“This decision, while extremely difficult and agonizing for myself and my family, has been necessitated by undue and unwarranted public lynching based on falsified information tainting my reputation and integrity,” Wanderi said.
“As I tender my resignation today, I do so not because I am guilty of the allegations levelled against me by the petitioners, but because there comes a time when the country is more important than any individual.” He added.
More to follow….