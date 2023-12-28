Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Another Kenyan Bishop Bans Priests From Blessing Same-Sex Marriages

By

Published

IMG 20231228 WA0001

Bishop Paul Kariuki of the Catholic Diocese of Wote has prohibited any priests under his leadership from blessing same-sex marriages, just a week after Pope Francis urged priests worldwide to do the same.

This comes after Nairobi Archbishop Philip Anyolo urged leaders in the archdiocese of Nairobi on Sunday not to bless same-sex marriages.

In a statement, Bishop Paul Kariuki explained why he will not follow the Pope’s direction, claiming that blessing such partnerships would set a dangerous precedent that he defined as intolerable. 

“The word of God also strongly condemns such unions. The African cultural traditions equally detest it as it is dearly against transmission of life,” said the Bishop.

On Monday, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis had authorized priests to bless same-sex couples, his most decisive step yet towards making the Roman Catholic Church more friendly to L.G.B.T.Q.

Catholics and more indicative of his vision of a more pastoral, less repressive church.

The Vatican has previously stated that it would not be able to bless same-sex couples because it would contradict the church doctrine that marriage is exclusively between a man and a woman.

However, the new rule stated unequivocally that a blessing of a same-sex couple was not the same as a marriage sacrament, which is a formal ceremonial ceremony. It further highlighted that it was not blessing the partnership and that blessings should not be bestowed during or associated with the ceremony of a civil or same-sex union, or when “any clothing, gestures, or words that are proper to a wedding.”

The new rule was issued in a declaration, a rare and important Vatican document, by the church’s doctrine office and introduced by its head, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, who stated that the declaration did not change “the traditional doctrine of the church about marriage,” because it allowed no liturgical rite that could be confused with the sacrament of marriage.

Also Read: Nairobi Archbishop Defies Pope Francis’ Directive

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020