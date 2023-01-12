Another Raila Ally Dumps Azimio, Spells Doom on the Coalition

Former Cherengany Member of Parliament Kipruto Arap Kirwa has dumped the Azimo la Umoja One Kenya coalition party and dispelled doom on the Raila-led coalition.

Speaking on Thursday January 12 during an interview with K24 TV, Kirwa stated that he is not in any Azimio-affiliated party.

“When I decamped from UDA, I did not sign up for any individual party associated with Azimio.

“I do not see myself doing so now because the coalition is very disorganized at the moment,” Kirwa stated.

The former UDA Vice Chairman however said that he might rejoin the opposition side to keep the government in check should Raila put his house in order.

“I will wait for the coalition to assemble their wares so that I can join we form a formidable opposition that is credible and keep the current government in check.” Said Kirwa.

Adding that,“As a student of politics, I believe everyone has a role to play and in opposition and I will be criticizing the government in a meaningful way to ensure the country develops.”

In regards to why the Azimio camp lost in last year’s general election, the former Agriculture Minister faulted the coalition for poor campaigns.

“Raila played into President William Ruto’s trap of carrying the burden of incumbency where he was blamed for all the ills of Uhuru’s administration. Azimio also miscalculated when Uhuru was allowed to be in the coalition, which made it hard for Azimio to convince Kenyans of their ability to bring change,” Kirwa noted.

Kirwa had dumped the UDA party on May 29, 2022 just two months before the August 9 general election.

