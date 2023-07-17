Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Archbishop Muheria Slams President Ruto Over ‘Arrogant And Imposing’ Leadership

By

Published

muheria

Nyeri Archbishop Antony Muheria has called out President William Ruto over his leadership style, which he has described as arrogant and imposing.

Speaking on Sunday July 16 during an interview with Citizen TV, said the Kenya Kwanza administration ought to listen to the needs of the ordinary citizens.

“Leadership needs to be humane, empathetic, compassionate. Currently, the leader is rough, insulting, arrogant and imposing. We are going into a very wrong leadership, which is why religious leaders want to talk,” said Muheria.

Bishop Muheria said with the current style of leadership the country is headed into the wrong direction adding that there is a need for the Kenya Kwanza administration to engage with religious leaders.

“We want to talk about the style of leadership, supporting your agenda, but also that we are one family and even though we think differently, we can sit down. A family’s feuds are not solved by violence, hatred and insults,” Muheria noted.

“We sit, chat, talk to one another with true listening, and then we concede and find a compromise. Sometimes we may not agree, but we don’t let that build bad manners.”

This comes after President William Ruto vowed to deal with both ODM leader Raila Odinga and Former President Uhuru Kenyatta if they don’t change.

“I want to assure Kenyans that we will not allow the Handshake brothers to hold our country hostage by causing violence and bringing chaos so that they can stop us from educating our children, planning youth employment and supporting our farmers to produce food so that we can get rid of the shame of hunger. They will not succeed. We will go hard on them,” said Ruto on Friday last week.

Also Read: Karua Responds to Ndii Over Receiving President Ruto’s Millions

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019