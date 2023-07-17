Archbishop Muheria Slams President Ruto Over ‘Arrogant And Imposing’ Leadership

Nyeri Archbishop Antony Muheria has called out President William Ruto over his leadership style, which he has described as arrogant and imposing.

Speaking on Sunday July 16 during an interview with Citizen TV, said the Kenya Kwanza administration ought to listen to the needs of the ordinary citizens.

“Leadership needs to be humane, empathetic, compassionate. Currently, the leader is rough, insulting, arrogant and imposing. We are going into a very wrong leadership, which is why religious leaders want to talk,” said Muheria.

Bishop Muheria said with the current style of leadership the country is headed into the wrong direction adding that there is a need for the Kenya Kwanza administration to engage with religious leaders.

“We want to talk about the style of leadership, supporting your agenda, but also that we are one family and even though we think differently, we can sit down. A family’s feuds are not solved by violence, hatred and insults,” Muheria noted.

“We sit, chat, talk to one another with true listening, and then we concede and find a compromise. Sometimes we may not agree, but we don’t let that build bad manners.”

This comes after President William Ruto vowed to deal with both ODM leader Raila Odinga and Former President Uhuru Kenyatta if they don’t change.

“I want to assure Kenyans that we will not allow the Handshake brothers to hold our country hostage by causing violence and bringing chaos so that they can stop us from educating our children, planning youth employment and supporting our farmers to produce food so that we can get rid of the shame of hunger. They will not succeed. We will go hard on them,” said Ruto on Friday last week.

