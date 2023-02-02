Connect with us

Ata Ukipiga Kelele Kodi Utalipa – DP Gachagua Tells Uhuru

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has weighed in on the ongoing debate on nonpayment of taxes.

Speaking on Thursday during the closing of the post election seminar in Mombasa, Gachagua said there’s no going back on the resolve to ensure those not paying taxes do so. 

“Ata ukipiga kelele, hata ukienda wapi, kodi utalipa (No matter how much noise you make, no matter where you go, you must pay tax),” Gachagua said.

The second in command warned tax evaders noting that those who owe the country taxes must pay at whatever cost.

“There are no negotiations because we are collecting Sh2.2 trillion against a budget of Sh3.6 trillion. The Sh2.2 trillion is enough for servicing public debt and paying salaries,” he said.

“We have to borrow money for development. That money we are borrowing for development, people who were in office were lending money to their own banks.  So we stop that borrowing and we are saying instead of borrowing, let those who owe Kenya money pay,” Gachagua added. 

The DP also said that the government is open to working on repayment module with individuals who have huge unpaid debts.

“Make arrangements, and pay it and if you have a problem with what we are asking you to pay, we are open to discussion. Come, and we will agree on how you can pay in bits, say Ksh1 billion every month until you are done,” he said. 

Gachagua further said he and his boss President Ruto have no powers to exempt people from paying taxes. 

“If you want to be exempted from paying taxes, buy an advert in the newspaper and apply to the people of Kenya. Let those who have not been paying tax not get jittery,” he added. 

Also Read: 2019 Multimillion NCBA Deal That Has Come Back To Haunt Former President Uhuru Kenyatta

