Atwoli Asks President Ruto To Sack This CS

File Image of President Ruto and Francis Atwoli

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has urged President William Ruto to sack Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u. 

Speaking on Saturday, Atwoli claimed that CS Ndung’u was instilling fear in Kenyans instead of finding ways to raise revenue to support the government.

The COTU boss pointed out that the country is going through difficult economic circumstances and that it is the CS’s responsibility to provide solutions rather than appear powerless.

“We know we have external debts calculate and let us know if Ndung’u comes out with the report…not to cry the way he was crying…’this government is broke, I cannot even be able to pay salaries…we’re struggling,” said Atwoli.

“If I was Ruto I will sack him the following day, I will sack him! Because yeye ndio mama, anaambia Watoto eti sasa hii nyumba sijui mtakula nini…you’re instilling fear.”

Njuguna Ndungu 1666082263

Atwoli’s remarks came after CS Ndung’u revealed last week before the National Assembly’s budget committee that the government was experiencing revenue collection challenges that were hurting salary payments as well as NGCDF disbursement.

“We are working very hard so that even before Christmas we make sure that we make some few steps. By the way we are even having trouble with salaries, we are clearing salaries with arrears. The team in the treasury is working very hard,” said Ndung’u.

The Treasury CS explained that the country is facing a liquidity crisis as a result of the drought and El Nino challenges that forced the government to allocate a supplementary budget to save lives.

“We are facing a serious liquidity crisis and that is why we can’t come in as fast as we would like to but it is not an insolvency problem,” he added.

Also Read: Murathe Sends Warning To Gachagua, Alleges How Ruto is Blocking His Political Ambitions

