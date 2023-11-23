Atwoli Bags Another Plum Job in Ruto Government

President William Ruto has appointed Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU-K) Secretary General Francis Atwoli as a member of the Social Health Board as mandated through the Social Health Insurance Act.

In a gazette notice on Wednesday November 2022, the President also appointed Timothy Olweny as the chair of the board for a period of three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (1) (a) of the Social Health Insurance Act, I, William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces appointed Timothy Olweny to be the Chairperson of the Social Health Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 22nd November, 2023,’ the notice read in part.

Other members of the newly constituted board include; Zakayo Kariuki and Kacinta Kathamu Mutegi.

This is the third time Atwoli is being appointed to a government role.

President Ruto in June appointed the vocal trade unionist to a team of 7 tasked with picking the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Labour CS Florence Bore in May appointed Atwoli as a member of the National Labour Board.

President Ruto also recently appointed Atwoli’s son Lukoye Atwoli as the non-executive chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital.

He will serve in the position for a period of three years.

Atwoli was one of President Ruto’s critics ahead of the 2022 general elections. He however changed his tune after Ruto was elected president and declared full support for his administration.

