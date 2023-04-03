Atwoli Changes Mind On Ruto Raila Truce, Welcomes the Decision 

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has weighed in on President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s ceasefire.

Speaking on Monday April 3, Atwoli said that he knew the two leaders would eventually agree to sit and agree.

“These are experienced leaders who understand Kenyan matters and I cannot act as the advisor of Raila Odinga, I can only be a follower of a political leader. Our president has been through his own political journey.

“Although I did not know of it, I knew there is a point they would meet and talk and I am thankful for what they said yesterday,” he stated.

The outspoken trade unionist on Sunday asked Raila to stop organizing anti-government protests and acknowledge that he lost the presidency to Ruto in the 2022 General Election.

“I was at the forefront of the Azimio campaigns. I have never called for a handshake. They are all adults, above 18 years, how do you start saying you want them to talk? They are not children,” Atwoli said.

“At Azimio, we had everything at our arsenal plus the willpower and intention to win the presidency. We even isolated Ruto and forced him into the opposition. Uhuru was the chairman as well as president, but then Ruto outsmarted us as if we were sleeping,” he added.

Despite being a fierce Ruto critic during last year’s campaigns, he said Azimio’s loss will not deter him from working with the Kenya Kwanza government to serve the interests of his people.

“Most of our members are casuals and depend on daily wages so we cannot afford to go on demonstrations. Furthermore, we told Ruto of our agenda and he gave us all that we asked for. Why would we then demonstrate? Atwoli questioned.

