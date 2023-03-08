Atwoli Praises Gachagua’s Plan To Name Former Government Officials Who Stole Billions 

Central Organization for Trade Unions – Kenya (COTU-K) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has stated that he will support the government’s move to go after former government officials who emptied public coffers before handing over power.

Speaking on Tuesday March 7 at his home in Kilifi, Atwoli welcomed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s move to name the individuals adding that they should be named as soon as possible.

“People should be mentioned and ashamed and, if possible, be arraigned in court so that justice to Kenyans and our taxes is met.

“The government is carrying out investigations which I support and people are being summoned to explain their wealth and riches, which is good,” Atwoli stated.

The COTU boss noted that he was among the top Azimio leaders who were accused of internal sabotage after they lost to Kenya Kwanza.

“People will keep on suspecting that anyone who was in Azimio at that time was part and parcel of those who went away with taxpayers’ money.

“Those who were taking government money or going to Uhuru or Raila or anybody else by our names claiming that they want to fund us yet the money did not get to us must be known by Kenyans,” Atwoli stated.

His remarks come after the Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o told the Parliament Public Petitions Committee how she was pressured to approve Ksh 15 billion days before the August 9 general election.

She claimed that she wired money to former Treasury CS Ukur Yattani who was pressuring her to release the funds and threatened to involve his boss (Uhuru Kenyatta) should the money fail to be approved.

