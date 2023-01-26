Atwoli Recounts Day Magoha Expelled His Son From UON 

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has eulogized fromer Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha as a man who was resolute in his decisions.

Speaking to the media at Magoha’s residence in Nairobi on Thursday, Atwoli recounted a day when his son was dismissed from the University of Nairobi during Magoha’s tenure as the Vice Chancellor.

“He was a serious man and indeed very serious because he called me one day and told me I don’t want your son in my university anymore,” said Atwoli.

He narrated that his influence did not save his son from suspension.

“He told me, Francis I have said no and my no is no, take your son to another university in the country,” Atwoli said adding that not even their friends would change his stance.

The trade unionist described Magoha as an incorrupt and outright person.

“We, in the World of work know who is corrupt and who is not because we are represented everywhere.

“Nobody will come here and say I bribed him to do for me this and that,” Atwoli remarked.

Magoha passed away on Tuesday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Nairobi Hospital.

“It is with great regret that we announce the sudden and untimely demise of Prof George Magoha this evening at the Nairobi Hospital. Magoha collapsed at home and was rushed to the hospital’s accident and emergency. Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. Kindly join me in condoling with his family,” Nairobi Hospital Chief Executive Officer James Nyamongo stated.

Before his death Magoha had landed a role at the Maseno University as a professor of surgery at its School of Medicine.

He left behind one son Michael Magoha and a wife Barbara Odudu.

