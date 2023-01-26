Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Atwoli Recounts Day Magoha Expelled His Son From UON 

By

Published

francis

Francis Atwoli

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has eulogized fromer Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha as a man who was resolute in his decisions.

Speaking to the media at Magoha’s residence in Nairobi on Thursday, Atwoli recounted a day when his son was dismissed from the University of Nairobi during Magoha’s tenure as the Vice Chancellor. 

“He was a serious man and indeed very serious because he called me one day and told me I don’t want your son in my university anymore,” said Atwoli.

He narrated that his influence did not save his son from suspension.

 “He told me, Francis I have said no and my no is no, take your son to another university in the country,” Atwoli said adding that not even their friends would change his stance. 

The trade unionist described Magoha as an incorrupt and outright person.

“We, in the World of work know who is corrupt and who is not because we are represented everywhere.

“Nobody will come here and say I bribed him to do for me this and that,” Atwoli remarked. 

Magoha passed away on Tuesday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Nairobi Hospital. 

“It is with great regret that we announce the sudden and untimely demise of Prof George Magoha this evening at the Nairobi Hospital. Magoha collapsed at home and was rushed to the hospital’s accident and emergency. Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. Kindly join me in condoling with his family,” Nairobi Hospital Chief Executive Officer James Nyamongo stated.

Before his death Magoha had landed a role at the Maseno University as a professor of surgery at its School of Medicine.

He left behind one son Michael Magoha and a wife Barbara Odudu. 

Also Read: Raphael Tuju Recounts His Last Meeting With Magoha Before His Death 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019