Azimio Blames Government For Shakahola Massacre

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition has blamed the government for the Shakahola cult deaths.

In a statement by the National Assembly Minority Leader on Monday April 24, Azimio blamed the National Intelligence Service (NIS) for failing to avert the massacre.

“This is a colossal failure of the state. It’s an unforgivable failure of Security Intelligence that in theory extends from Nairobi all the way to Shakahola and every village in Kenya ending with chiefs, assistant chiefs, village elders and more so Nyumba Kumi heads”, said Wandayi.

He added,”So many people have died and many more are still continuing to die in the Shakahola, preacher Makenzie believed to be behind this Massacre, while many other walk away from their homes to Shakahola, many stayed away for so long starved and died without anyone noticing or reporting to any authority,”

“Something is amiss that demands a public inquiry with consequences for those who slept on job”

As of Monday a total of 73 bodies had been exhumed in Kilifi County.

Police IG Koome stated earlier that a team of experts from the National Police Service (NPS) including forensic investigators, homicide detectives, general duty officers and government pathologists are on the ground conducting an investigation and rescue efforts.

Pastor Mackenzie who is the main suspect behind the cult is said to have allegedly influenced his followers to fast to death on the promise they will meet jesus.

He was arrested on April 15 and has been in police custody. His co-mastermind Pastor Zablon Wa Yesu has also been arrested.

According to police reports 14 other people are in custody over the cult.

