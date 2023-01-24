Azimio Blocked From Taking Part in the Cherera Four Hearing

The Azimio la Umoja Alliance Party has been blocked from taking part in the ongoing proceedings on the suspended IEBC commissioner Irene Masit.

Justice Aggrey Muchelule dismissed the Raila-led coalition’s application to sit in the tribunal arguing that their contribution will not add much to the proceedings.

Muchelule kicked out Azimio lawyer Danstan Omari out of the proceedings since his application was disallowed by the Tribunal.

“We will subsequently give you reasons for this decision but the matter at hand relates to petitions that were filed in the National Assembly which then led to the appointment of this tribunal.

“The question at hand will be whether the petitions raise sufficient grounds to enable us to make recommendations for the removal of the IEBC commissioners,” Muchelule stated.

More to follow……