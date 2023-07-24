Azimio Calls Off Wednesday Demos, Here is Why

The Azimio la Umoja coalition has called off the anti-government demonstrations that were scheduled to take place on Wednesday this week.

In a statement sent to newsrooms on Monday July 24, Azimio directed its supporters to light candles in honor of their colleagues who lost their lives during past protests.

“Azimio has made the decision that on Wednesday, rather than go to the streets for a peaceful demonstration as earlier announced, we will hold solidarity parades and vigil for victims of police brutality in various locations in all parts of the country.”

“We are calling Kenyans to come out and light candles and lay flowers in remembrance of and respect for the victims. During the vigils, candle lighting and laying of flowers, we encourage Kenyans to say prayers and read out the names of the victims of police brutality. We shall provide the list of the victims in time for the exercise,” Azimio stated.

The opposition coalition also Kenyans to pray so that the International Criminal Court (ICC) can investigate the police Killings in the Azimio demos.

“We ask Kenyans to pray also that the International Criminal Court takes up the matter based on an expanded list of perpetrators that we intend to furnish with the court with in due course,” added Azimio.

The statement comes hours after CS Kindiki warmes the opposition against continuing with the protests saying he was ready to deploy officers at 1 am.

“I hear they have again threatened that they would want to go out on a looting spree on Wednesday. We are ready for them. We will deploy from 1 am. We will make sure that no hooligan, no criminal, no looter gets his way,” said Kindiki on Monday.

