Azimio Coalition and Kenya Kwanza to Hold Fresh Talks to Address Key Issues

The political landscape in Kenya is about to witness a new chapter as the Azimio coalition, led by Raila Odinga, and their counterparts from Kenya Kwanza have agreed to engage in fresh talks to address crucial matters of contention.

The talks aim to foster a resolution for the benefit of the Kenyan people, and the discussions will be facilitated by former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo, renowned for his diplomatic expertise.

In a joint statement issued on a Saturday, both sides expressed their commitment to finding common ground and establishing a harmonious working relationship.

To ensure effective dialogue, a ten-member committee will be formed, consisting of five representatives from each side.

The committee’s mandate will encompass five major issues: the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the implementation of the two-thirds gender rule, the establishment and strengthening of the Constituency Development Fund, the entrenchment of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, and the embedding of the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

In the interest of impartiality and inclusivity, the committee will include four members from outside Parliament, two from each side, as well as leaders of the Majority and Minority from the National Assembly.

Additionally, four additional Members of Parliament, two from each side, will participate in the committee’s deliberations.

Notably, the contentious Finance Act, 2023, which had been a trigger for Azimio’s call for street protests, will not be a part of the discussions.

Both parties agreed that the matter is currently sub judice and should be resolved through legal channels.

This development comes in the wake of President William Ruto’s expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with Raila Odinga.

President Ruto conveyed his readiness to meet the opposition leader at a time of Odinga’s convenience, signaling a significant step toward resolving the political impasse.

However, Raila Odinga has requested a mediator to facilitate the talks, citing a trust deficit on Ruto’s side.

The demand for a neutral intermediary underscores the importance of ensuring transparency and fairness throughout the negotiation process.

As the ten-member committee prepares to convene, there is a renewed sense of hope that these talks could pave the way for constructive political engagement and collaborative decision-making.