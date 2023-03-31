Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Azimio demos: Hoteliers count losses running into millions of shillings as tourists cancel bookings ahead of Easter holidays

By

Published

4813 Fscs 5iWYAEW797

The ongoing political crisis in Kenya has negatively impacted the hospitality sector, with reports of hotel cancellations in parts of the Rift Valley and the Coast.

A cruise ship destined for Mombasa changed course to Tanzania, where it will dock in Zanzibar and Dar el Salaam for six days before sailing to South Africa. The MV Seabourn Sojourn had 800 tourists and was expected to spend three days in Kenya, with each passenger spending a minimum of about $200 a day.

Hoteliers estimate that they have lost $800,000 due to the cancellation.

At the Masai Mara National Reserve and in Nakuru County, hotels are counting losses running into millions of shillings. Dozens of local and international tourists have cancelled bookings ahead of the Easter holidays, leading to a negative impact on the tourism sector.

The protests may erode the gains that the tourism sector made after recovering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic period.

The cancellation of the cruise ship is a significant blow to the hospitality sector, with bookings falling by over 50% compared to previous years.

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Tourism and Wildlife, which met with players in the cruise ship business at the port of Mombasa, said that Kenya has lost millions of shillings due to the cancellation.

Unless the political situation improves, there will be massive job losses in the hotel industry in the coming weeks, coupled with depressed tax revenues and more economic pain for all Kenyans.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019