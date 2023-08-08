Azimio Faults Ruto’s New University Funding Model, Issues Demands

The Azimio la Umoja Coalition has slammed the Kenya Kwanza government over the newly unveiled university and colleges funding model.

In a statement by National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi on Tuesday, August 8, the opposition demanded the Kenya Kwanza government suspends the new funding model.

The opposition argued that it will increase college dropouts and increase the fee burden on parents amidst the harsh economy.

“We demand that the Kenya Kwanza Government halts forthwith the new Funding Model and improves on the tried and tested models that support youths of this country access the all-important university/college education,” said Wandayi.

The Ugunja MP pointed out that students who are not in the needy category will be required to pay up to 62 percent of the university funding.

“It is official that those who do not fall under Vulnerable and Needy categories will meet up to 62% of the cost of their studies as government conveniently carries 28% of the cost. These are the same parents that are struggling with the huge tax burdens that the disgraced Finance Act 2023 has yoked on their shoulders,” he added.

Wandayi also implored the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) to open another review window so that the students can be absorbed into tertiary institutions.

“We demand, therefore; the KUCCPS opens immediately for a 3rd review to give a chance to the over 600,000 who missed this life-changing government service.” He added.

The statement comes days after Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu launched a new university and TVET funding website, which is under the university funding model.

