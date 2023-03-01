Connect with us

News

Azimio Goes After Ruto Over CAS Positions

Azimio la Umoja leaders led by Raila Odinga

The Azimio la Umoja Coalition has slammed President William Ruto over his plan to recruit Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs).

The coalition through the National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi issued a statement on Wednesday March 1, arguing that the creation of the positions is a waste of resources. 

The Raila-led camp also accused President Ruto of reintroducing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which he had campaigned against in 2022. 

“Indeed we are dismayed that William Ruto who campaigned against the BBI on grounds that it was meant to create positions is now busy creating positions that will add no value whatsoever to service delivery and steering the country in the right direction. We reject this total waste of resources, time and misuse of the Public Service Commission.

“After appointing a horde of Cabinet Secretaries and a host of Principal Secretaries through creation of departments and agencies to accommodate friends and failed associates including political rejects, Kenya Kwanza is determined to add another layer of bureaucracy,” the statement read in part. 

According to the opposition camp, the appointment of the CAS is Kenya Kwanza’s attempt to add another layer of bureaucracy.

“The new layer of bureaucracy will come with another set of offices, staff, per diems, salaries, and equipment including fuel guzzlers that will consume another set of billions of money from over-taxed and suffering Kenyans with no tangible returns,” the coalition said. 

Azimio further stated that they will oppose any attempts to expand the executive. 

“Indeed, we are concerned that the government has grown too large, too bureaucratic, too wasteful, too unresponsive and too uncaring about people and their problems,” the statement added. 

