Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Azimio MPs Threaten To Impeach Wetangu’la

By

Published

unnamed

File image of Moses Wetangula

Azimio la Umoja Members of Parliament National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

The MPs announced on Thursday that if the Speaker does not ratify their decision to dewhip nominated MP Sabina Chege as the Deputy Minority Whip, they will table an impeachment move to the House floor next week.

“We have decided first and foremost to bring a motion of impeachment against the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula. 

“We are drafting the motion, which will be ready by Tuesday next week. And we shall be asking him in line with the practice that he prioritises that motion so that we can dispel it as soon as possible,”said Minority Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi.

The Ugunja MP further accused  Wetangula of being compromised due to his affiliation to the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

“This House cannot be run in the manner that is being run for it to achieve the results it is supposed to achieve. We think it is under the wrong leadership,” the Ugunja MP added.

Wetang’ula on Thursday said a court order had been issued barring Chege’s removal.

He said Chege will retain her position as the minority deputy whip until the order is varied or set aside. 

“Honorable members from the foregoing, my hands are tied with regard to the court order that has been brought to my attention. 

“Until and unless further information is provided that this order has been varied or set aside, the court order effectively suspends the decision by the minority party on the replacement of Sabina Chege as the deputy minority whip,” Wetangula stated.

He at the same time suspended seven MPs including Chege over violating standing orders. 

The MPs who were suspended are: Millie Odhiambo (2 weeks), Sabina Chege (2 weeks) Rozaah Buyu (2 weeks), TJ Kajwang (2 weeks), Fatuma Mnyanzi (5 Days), Catherine Omanyo (5 days), Joyce Kamene (2 sittings).

Also Read: Meet National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula’s Little Known Children and the Powerful Jobs They Do

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019