Azimio MPs Threaten To Impeach Wetangu’la

Azimio la Umoja Members of Parliament National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

The MPs announced on Thursday that if the Speaker does not ratify their decision to dewhip nominated MP Sabina Chege as the Deputy Minority Whip, they will table an impeachment move to the House floor next week.

“We have decided first and foremost to bring a motion of impeachment against the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula.

“We are drafting the motion, which will be ready by Tuesday next week. And we shall be asking him in line with the practice that he prioritises that motion so that we can dispel it as soon as possible,”said Minority Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi.

The Ugunja MP further accused Wetangula of being compromised due to his affiliation to the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

“This House cannot be run in the manner that is being run for it to achieve the results it is supposed to achieve. We think it is under the wrong leadership,” the Ugunja MP added.

Wetang’ula on Thursday said a court order had been issued barring Chege’s removal.

He said Chege will retain her position as the minority deputy whip until the order is varied or set aside.

“Honorable members from the foregoing, my hands are tied with regard to the court order that has been brought to my attention.

“Until and unless further information is provided that this order has been varied or set aside, the court order effectively suspends the decision by the minority party on the replacement of Sabina Chege as the deputy minority whip,” Wetangula stated.

He at the same time suspended seven MPs including Chege over violating standing orders.

The MPs who were suspended are: Millie Odhiambo (2 weeks), Sabina Chege (2 weeks) Rozaah Buyu (2 weeks), TJ Kajwang (2 weeks), Fatuma Mnyanzi (5 Days), Catherine Omanyo (5 days), Joyce Kamene (2 sittings).

Also Read: Meet National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula’s Little Known Children and the Powerful Jobs They Do