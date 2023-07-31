Connect with us

Azimio Picks Kalonzo, 4 Others To Negotiate With Kenya Kwanza 

The Azimio la Umoja coalition on Monday July 10 unveiled a five member team that will dialogue with the Kenya Kwanza coalition. 

Azimio in a statement picked Wiper Party boss Kalonzo Musyoka as the dialogue commitee leader. 

Other members in the committee include; National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, DAP Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi.

The opposition coalition stated that its position remains that no party in the new negotiations can claim a right to determine for the other what to raise and what not to raise.

“Azimio will respect Kenya Kwanza’s right to bring all its issues to the table. We expect Kenya Kwanza to do the same with our issues,” Azimio stated.

According to the opposition coalition its main issues are, the high cost of living, audit of 2022 elections, bipartisan reconstitution of IEBC, inclusivity in national affairs, and respect for political parties in line with the constitution.

“Azimio is keen on a time-bound programme of talks that should take one month beginning August 1, 2023,” added the statement.

This comes after the opposition agreed with the government for fresh talks that will be mediated by former Nigerian President Olesugun Obasanjo. 

Under the agreement, the ten member committee was to be constituted of five members from each side of the talks.

These would include four members from outside Parliament – two from each side- leaders of Majority and Minority from the National Assembly and four additional Members of Parliament -two from each side.

Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is also said to have held a private meeting with President William Ruto on Friday last week in Mombasa. 

